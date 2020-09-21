Laura E. Smothers Carter
Louisville - Laura E. Smothers Carter, better known as "Lolly," age 73, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1947, to her late parents, Daniel, Sr. and Josephine Smothers. She loved her two girls, whom she was very proud of. Some of her most favorite times were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family deeply and always looked forward to the holidays and spending any time she could with them. She was a wonderful cook, an incredibly hard worker, and never met a stranger. Lolly was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her two daughters, Sherman Carter; and one sister, Cathy Ziler.
Lolly is survived by her children, Dana J. Slucher (David) and Sheri M. Faughender (Jeff); brothers, Duane Smothers (Donna Kaye) and Danny Smothers (Cathy); one sister, Virginia McKnight (Tom); six grandchildren, Katie, Jessica (Patrick), Scotty, Sarah (Alex), Joey, and Jeffrey; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Rose and Margot; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to current social distancing restrictions, funeral services for Lolly will be private and followed by cremation. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Southwest Center for Developmentally Disabled (swcky.org
).