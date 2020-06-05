Laura (Laurie) Kastor



Laura (Laurie) Kastor, age 62, passed away on June 4.



Besides being a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Laurie was known for her love of all four-legged creatures.



She always had a treat in her pocket to share with a furry friend while the lives of so many rescued animals were touched by her tender spirit and caring ways.



Laurie is survived by her mother Rose, sister Lainie Renfro (Mark)and nieces and nephews.



There will be no public funeral held. In her memory, Laurie's family asks that donations be made in her name to the Kentucky Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store