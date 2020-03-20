|
Laura "Lori" Lee Kirkpatrick Peden
Louisville - 62, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
Laura was born on November 29, 1957 in Louisville, KY to Judy (Smith) and Leo Kirkpatrick. Laura was raised in Louisville and graduated from Durrett High School in 1976. She married Stan Peden in 1977 and they were happily married for 42 years. Laura was a loving mother of two daughters who in turn made her the proudest Grammy to three treasured grandsons.
In addition to being a dedicated and caring wife, mother, and Grammy; Laura was the glue of her extended family and cherished any chance she had to spend time with her loved ones. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She lived her life in service to the ones she held dear.
Laura was a devout, lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and was extremely active in the Parish Community. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Charles Kirkpatrick; and best friend, Maria Palmer.
She is survived by her husband, Stan Peden; daughters, Brandy Bernauer (Tim) and Katie Catlett (Trevor); brothers, Steve Kirkpatrick (Lisa), Mike Kirkpatrick (Robin), and Allen Kirkpatrick (Sharon Veit); sister, Aline Kirkpatrick; grandchildren, Leland Bernauer, Gavin and Cooper Catlett; and her nieces, nephews and their children.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donation may be made to the Center for Women and Families, 927 South Second Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020