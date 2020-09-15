Laura Myers ReebLouisville - Laura Myers Reeb, 63, passed away on September 12 in Louisville.Born in Waynesboro, Virginia, Laura grew up in Louisville with her younger brother and parents. She was an accomplished student and athlete with a passion for the written word. During her senior year at Ballard High School in 1975, she and her teammates—including close friend Carol Mitchell—won first place in the Kentucky State fencing competition. Laura's high academic marks granted her acceptance to Barnard College in New York City, where she completed a Bachelor's Degree.Following jobs in Washington D.C. and Louisville, Laura settled in St. Louis, Missouri, to raise a family. She also earned an MBA from Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. When her children were in college, she moved back to Louisville, a place she loved deeply, for the remainder of her life.Intelligent and talented, Laura had a successful career in public relations, traveled to many countries, and cared deeply for others—human or canine. She couldn't enter a bookstore without picking out one (or several) new stories to take home with her and regularly attended a writer's retreat with her mother. She passed her passion for the written word to her three daughters.Laura was preceded in death by her father, Edward McDowell Myers, and mother, Mary Alice Littlefield. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Reeb of Seattle, Washington, Rosemary Reeb of New York, New York, Abigail Reeb of Seoul, South Korea; brother and sister-in-law Matthew and Virginia Myers of Dallas, Texas; nieces, Winston and Carlisle Myers of Dallas, Texas; and beloved companion Titus the Labradoodle.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Locust Grove Historical Landmark Fund.