Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1946 - 2019
Laura Smith Obituary
Laura Smith

Louisville - Laura Elizabeth Smith, 72, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

She was born December 26, 1946 in Chavies, KY, daughter of the late Letcher and Nancy Ann Bowling Smith. In addition, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman Lee Ferren; second husband, Gordon Turner; daughter, Anna Lee Ferren Higdon; grandchild, Elizabeth Burton; brother, Billie Dean Smith; and sister, Frankie Ann Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Coffman (Benjamin, Jr.); grandchildren, Stephanie Coffman, M.D., Jessica Coffman, Christopher Burton, Tabitha Higdon and Madison "Maddie" Higdon; niece, Tammy Sue Smith; and nephew, Tony Bond.

Visitation is 3-7pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
