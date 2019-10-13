|
Lauraine "Red" Reid
Louisville - Alice Lauraine Hornbeck Reid, "Red", 95, passed away quietly surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph K. Reid, Jr; sister, Joyce Manuel; and parents, Earl & Ruth Jane Hornbeck.
She is survived by a sister, Eleanor Young (Jim); and brother, Stanley Hornbeck (Mary); son, Larry Reid (Sharon) and their children, Donnie and Aaron (Kristina) Reid and Amy Stafford (Chris); son, Danny Reid (Susan) and their children, Amanda Lebre (Shawn) and Chad Reid (Ashley); daughter, Linda Schweickhardt (Jack) and their children, Joseph and Sean (Emily) Schweickhardt; and ten great grandchildren.
Lauraine maintained her Beauty Shoppe until she retired at the age of 92.
Her life will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-8pm Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Campus Outreach (memo: Lauraine Reid) c/o Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Louisville, KY 40291
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019