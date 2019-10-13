Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauraine Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauraine "Red" Reid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauraine "Red" Reid Obituary
Lauraine "Red" Reid

Louisville - Alice Lauraine Hornbeck Reid, "Red", 95, passed away quietly surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph K. Reid, Jr; sister, Joyce Manuel; and parents, Earl & Ruth Jane Hornbeck.

She is survived by a sister, Eleanor Young (Jim); and brother, Stanley Hornbeck (Mary); son, Larry Reid (Sharon) and their children, Donnie and Aaron (Kristina) Reid and Amy Stafford (Chris); son, Danny Reid (Susan) and their children, Amanda Lebre (Shawn) and Chad Reid (Ashley); daughter, Linda Schweickhardt (Jack) and their children, Joseph and Sean (Emily) Schweickhardt; and ten great grandchildren.

Lauraine maintained her Beauty Shoppe until she retired at the age of 92.

Her life will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-8pm Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Campus Outreach (memo: Lauraine Reid) c/o Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Louisville, KY 40291
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now