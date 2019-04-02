|
|
Laurel Keehn
Palmyra - Palmyra, IN: Laurel Mavis Keehn, age 94, Passed away peacefully Saturday March 30, 2019 at Cedar Court Assisted Living in Corydon, IN. Laurel was born in Iowa on May 11, 1924 to Edward and Amelia (Heidman) Haub. She married Verna L. Keehn on June 27, 1942. Laurel was a lifetime member of the Palmyra United Methodist Church. She was a Cartographer for the Defense Mapping agency in Louisville, KY.
Laurel enjoyed working at her Church, exhibiting flowers at the Harrison County Fair and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and two brothers Ward Haub and Wayne Haub as well as one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.
Laurel is survived by her three daughters Lana Berardi, Gayla V. Keehn and Mary Jean Popp, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Palmyra United Methodist Church on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11am with burial to follow in the Palmyra Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Love Funeral Home and again on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11a.m at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019