Laurel Marie (Beretz) Blossom
Louisville - 95, died February 3, 2019. She was born in Toledo, OH and lived there until her marriage to John, the love of her life. After moving around during John's World War II service, they lived in Connersville, IN, Cincinnati, OH and Louisville, KY.
Laurel kept very busy as a homemaker and mom to her five girls, always ready to be the room mother at school, serve on the PTA or as a Girl Scout leader. Laurel volunteered at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Cincinnati as well as the Veteran's Hospital in Louisville. She was also very active in every church that she attended.
Laurel was preceded in death by John, her husband of 72 years. She is survived by her five daughters, Sue Wilbur, Alison Drury, Laurie Todd, Christina Radford and Judi Cook. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her sense of humor, love of children, holiday treats and her uncanny ability to take awful pictures, which her family is now left to carry on in her honor.
Please join Laurel's family at 2pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 to share memories and stories prior to the funeral services at 3pm. A reception will immediately follow. Concordia Lutheran Church, 1127 East Broadway, Louisville, KY 40204.
Memorial gifts may be made to Honor Flight Bluegrass, P.O. Box 991364, Louisville, KY 40269.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019