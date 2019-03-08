|
Lauren Emy Lee Arnold
Louisville - Lauren Emy Lee Arnold, our angel in heaven, returned to God on March 6, 2019. She graduated in 2004 from South Oldham High School, attended Western Kentucky University, was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, and a certified Pharmacy Technician. She loved life, her family and her many friends. Her passion was reading, writing and her annual trips with her mother to New York city.
She is survived by her parents Vicky and Carlton Arnold, her sister, Dr. Alexandria Arnold, grandmother Henrietta Rice, her aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday 2-8 pm at Arch L. Heady & Son, 7410 Westport Road, with a celebration of Lauren's life at 11:00 am Monday, with interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to the Healing Place.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019