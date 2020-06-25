Lauren Nichole Wilcoxson
Louisville - Lauren Nichole Wilcoxson 36, passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020.
She was a substance abuse therapist for The Brook. Lauren loved to dance, care for others and was everybody's best friend.
Survivors include her parents Terry and Kathy Wilcoxson, grandmother Dorothy Hoerter and her babies Noodles and Dumplin.
Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 1 to 7 PM Monday.
Louisville - Lauren Nichole Wilcoxson 36, passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020.
She was a substance abuse therapist for The Brook. Lauren loved to dance, care for others and was everybody's best friend.
Survivors include her parents Terry and Kathy Wilcoxson, grandmother Dorothy Hoerter and her babies Noodles and Dumplin.
Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 1 to 7 PM Monday.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.