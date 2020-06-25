Lauren Nichole Wilcoxson
Lauren Nichole Wilcoxson

Louisville - Lauren Nichole Wilcoxson 36, passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020.

She was a substance abuse therapist for The Brook. Lauren loved to dance, care for others and was everybody's best friend.

Survivors include her parents Terry and Kathy Wilcoxson, grandmother Dorothy Hoerter and her babies Noodles and Dumplin.

Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 1 to 7 PM Monday.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
