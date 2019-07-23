|
Laurence Alan Carr (Larry)
Louisville - Laurence Alan Carr (Larry), 77, died Tuesday, July 16, in Louisville, Ky of complications from Myelodysplastic Syndrome. He was born March 21, 1942 in Ann Arbor, MI, the son of the late Hollis and Virginia Carr. He graduated from Saline High School as valedictorian in 1960, having served as class president for multiple years. He attended the University of Michigan, graduating in 1965 with a B.S. in Pharmacy. He then went on to earn a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Michigan State University. In 1969, Larry and his wife, Jeanne, moved to Louisville, KY and joined the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Louisville. Over 32 years, he taught graduate, medical, dental, and nursing students and was named Teacher of the Year by the student body twice. As a scientist, he studied how drugs act in the brain. He was named a Fulbright Research Scholar in 1980, leading to a year of research in Paris, France. He also served as Associate Dean for Curriculum in the UofL Medical School from 1987 until his retirement in 2001. Larry truly was an educator, scientist, historian, leader, and volunteer. He served as president of several local chapters of national societies, including the UofL Association of Retired Personnel. Throughout his life, Larry had a passion for genealogy and for history, especially the Civil War. Vacations with family entailed countless trips to monuments and landmarks. For the past 17 years, he volunteered at the Filson Historical Society in the archives. He was a long-time member and supporter of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Larry was generous with his time, serving on the board of Highland Community Ministries and volunteering with Meals on Wheels from his retirement up until a week before his death. He was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel in 1984. Larry was patient, thorough, careful, and, at times, remarkably thrifty, suitable for his do-it-yourself philosophy toward life and home improvement projects. He was an exceptional husband, marrying Jeanne (Levleit) Carr, his sweetheart from kindergarten, in 1964. He is survived by Jeanne, two very grateful children, L. Alan Carr, Jr. (Janet) of North Branford, CT and Rachel Atwell (Michael) of Louisville, KY, four grandchildren, Seth and Wyatt Carr and Ethan and Madeline Atwell, his brother Bruce Carr (Phyllis) of Irving, TX and his sister Deborah Brunelle of Ann Arbor, MI, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. Third St., on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00-6:00PM, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 PM. Donations can be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church, the Filson Historical Society, or the Parklands of Floyds Fork.
