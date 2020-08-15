Laurie Miller McGeheeLouisville - Laurie Miller McGehee, 57, of Louisville, Kentucky, left this earth Wednesday evening, the twelfth of August to be with God and join her much loved grandparents, "Mom" and "Pa" Miller and other loved ones. For almost five weeks, Laurie waged her losing battle with Covid19 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.She was born in Mayfield, Kentucky July 10, 1963. Following graduation from Mayfield High School in 1981, she attended the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville where she received her Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Education. Before being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, Laurie taught in the Jefferson County School System for several years. After marrying the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Ron McGehee, the newlyweds settled in Louisville and for thirty-five years have been active members of their community.Laurie is survived by: her husband, Ron McGehee and three sons, Trey, Chase and Mason, all of Louisville, her mother, Kathy (John) Maxwell, Mayfield, her father, Gene (Martha) Miller, Louisville(formerly Mayfield), four sisters: Cathy (Kevin)Gibbs and Mary Sammons, both of Louisville, Courtney (Scott) Brame, Lee Carole (Phil) Sutherlin, both of St. Louis, Missouri. She also leaves an aunt, Elaine Sullivan, Santa Fe, NM, an uncle, Albert Degyansky, Fishers, Indiana, her mother-in-law, Ann Huffman(Christopher)Larmee ,Louisville, a sister-in-law, Melany(Dean)Schlader, Louisville and several cousins, nieces and nephews.Laurie was an avid tennis player in her early years in Louisville and a very active volunteer at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Community and later with St. X Mom's Club and Trinity Shamrock Moms. Once her sons were in college, Laurie found great pleasure working part time at Paul's Market in St. MatthewsShe had many advocates in her corner and we are grateful for all the prayers lifted on her behalf across this country she loved so deeply. We are grateful to the many doctors and nurses who cared for Laurie. Each of us gets to decide how we spend our time on earth and Laurie chose to spend hers caring for, loving and supporting her family and friends. If you were in troubled waters, Laurie was there with a lifeline. Her absolute devotion to family and friends was unique and knowing her was a treasure. Laurie was so easy to love and memories of that love will live in our hearts.The Funeral Mass will be at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 22 with visitation from 9:30-10:30. Both visitation and mass attendees will be expected to wear masks and abide by social distancing as requested.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 290 Turnpike Road, Suite 5-315, Westborough, MA , 01581 or the Catholic Relief Fund, 228 West Lexington St., Baltimore, Md, 21201-3443.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.