Laverne Cook
Laverne Cook

Louisville - Laverne Cook, 86 entered into rest on June 30, 2020.

She was met at the gates of heaven by her parents John and Eunice Cole; father-in-law, Robert Cook; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Edwards; son, J.D Lyons; and great-grandson, Branson Butler.

Laverne leaves behind her husband of 65 years Allen Cook; grandchildren, Tina Mitcham (Mike) of Indiana, Tracy Dyer (Quince) of Hardinsburg KY, Jayme Bassett (David) of Shepherdsville KY, Brothers, Charles Cook of Louisville and Marvin Cook of Leitchfield KY; 4 great- grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral for Laverne will be held on July 6, 2020 at 2:00PM at Advantage funeral home with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be at 11:00AM till service time at the funeral home Monday. Social distancing is encouraged and mask are required.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
JUL
6
Funeral
02:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
