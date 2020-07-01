Laverne CookLouisville - Laverne Cook, 86 entered into rest on June 30, 2020.She was met at the gates of heaven by her parents John and Eunice Cole; father-in-law, Robert Cook; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Edwards; son, J.D Lyons; and great-grandson, Branson Butler.Laverne leaves behind her husband of 65 years Allen Cook; grandchildren, Tina Mitcham (Mike) of Indiana, Tracy Dyer (Quince) of Hardinsburg KY, Jayme Bassett (David) of Shepherdsville KY, Brothers, Charles Cook of Louisville and Marvin Cook of Leitchfield KY; 4 great- grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.The funeral for Laverne will be held on July 6, 2020 at 2:00PM at Advantage funeral home with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be at 11:00AM till service time at the funeral home Monday. Social distancing is encouraged and mask are required.