LaVerne Gagel
Louisville - Georgia "LaVerne" Gagel (known affectionately by her family as "Haboo") passed away July 27, 2019. She was born January 4, 1928 in Louisville to her mother, Lorene Miller Carnes, and her father Chelsey Carnes, both of whom preceded her in death.
LaVerne graduated as valedictorian of Louisville Girls High School class of 1945. She married her childhood sweetheart, Gerald ("Jerry") Gagel. Jerry and LaVerne enjoyed 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2010.
Although from humble beginnings, LaVerne was a firm believer in the empowerment of education and the importance of hard work. She began her career in 1946 with Southern Bell starting as a clerk. Over the course of her career she became the first female employee to attain the title of district manager in the accounting department. By the end of her career, LaVerne was the highest ranking woman in South Central Bell over a multi-state area. LaVerne served as the state auditor of Kentucky for Bellsouth for 15 years. A lifelong learner, LaVerne attained her college degree from the University of Louisville at the age of 53.
After retirement, she volunteered her time preparing tax returns, free of charge, for those in need. LaVerne was a member of Beechmont Women's Club and the Telephone Pioneers. She was a lifelong member of Hazelwood Baptist Church, but in later years she attended Cedar Creek Baptist.
LaVerne was a true lady in every sense of the word. An exceptional wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt. LaVerne was an avid UK fan and a steadfast mentor and inspiration to many. But of all her pursuits, she was most passionate about her love of family. Although she and Jerry were never blessed with children of their own, they never ceased to open up their home and pour out their love on their family. LaVerne died surrounded by the family she so treasured.
LaVerne is survived by her brother, Willard (Verna) Carnes, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Gagel, her sister, Norma Stinson, and her brother, Sherill Carnes.
Visitation will be held at Fern Creek Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1st from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Fern Creek Funeral Home on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 am, with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hosparice or Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
Please know that the story of LaVerne C. Gagel has not ended, only her life on this earth. The impact of her life on others will live on here, while her eternal life is now and forever in the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019