Laverne J. BillingerLaVerne Joseph Billinger was born in 1935 in St. Peter, Kansas, to Joseph & Catherine Knoll Billinger. He grew up in Garden City, Kansas, with his eleven siblings. He attended Colorado State, Kansas State and Murray State universities - where he found the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Holmes. He was a gifted baseball player - winning two Ohio Valley Conference championships and setting an NCAA record that has been tied, but never broken. Aside from his athletic talents, he was a passionate and dedicated educator. He served as the principal of Schaffner, Kennedy and Lowe Elementary Schools for over 30 years. He loved all of his students so much; he remembered every single child's name and greatly enjoyed greeting them every morning. He retired in 1990, spending the rest of his years golfing, traveling, reading German books to keep up his German skills and happily attending all of his granddaughters' activities. He moved to sunny Siesta Key, Florida, full time in 2017. Through it all, he kept his wonderful sense of humor and incredible knack for storytelling. He passed away peacefully on May 10th with his loving wife & two children, Tara and Blake, by his side. He lives on in the memories of his wife of 60 years, his older sister, BJ Price, his beloved children & his four granddaughters, Evann Lane and Carlen Ann Dickerson, and Tara Marie and Heather Ann Billinger. He will be missed immensely and remembered lovingly by all who knew him.A private burial will take place in Resthaven Memorial Park.