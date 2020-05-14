Laverne J. Billinger
1935 - 2020
Laverne J. Billinger

LaVerne Joseph Billinger was born in 1935 in St. Peter, Kansas, to Joseph & Catherine Knoll Billinger. He grew up in Garden City, Kansas, with his eleven siblings. He attended Colorado State, Kansas State and Murray State universities - where he found the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Holmes. He was a gifted baseball player - winning two Ohio Valley Conference championships and setting an NCAA record that has been tied, but never broken. Aside from his athletic talents, he was a passionate and dedicated educator. He served as the principal of Schaffner, Kennedy and Lowe Elementary Schools for over 30 years. He loved all of his students so much; he remembered every single child's name and greatly enjoyed greeting them every morning. He retired in 1990, spending the rest of his years golfing, traveling, reading German books to keep up his German skills and happily attending all of his granddaughters' activities. He moved to sunny Siesta Key, Florida, full time in 2017. Through it all, he kept his wonderful sense of humor and incredible knack for storytelling. He passed away peacefully on May 10th with his loving wife & two children, Tara and Blake, by his side. He lives on in the memories of his wife of 60 years, his older sister, BJ Price, his beloved children & his four granddaughters, Evann Lane and Carlen Ann Dickerson, and Tara Marie and Heather Ann Billinger. He will be missed immensely and remembered lovingly by all who knew him.

A private burial will take place in Resthaven Memorial Park.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Resthaven Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 14, 2020
Uncle LaVerne lived with our family when he was attending Murray State University. He was so much fun for 3 little kids and we adored him! He loved popcorn and I can see him sitting in the big chair with his bowl. He would pick out the biggest kernels and put them on the arm of the chair to eat later. We would sneak up and snitch them when we thought He wasnt looking. He would make a big deal of it and we really thought we were pulling one over on him! I also loved to hear him sing. His favorite song was Honeycomb and he would sing it at the top of his lungs and we would sing right along with him! Of all the many stories that he told, my favorite was about the M&Ms! He was truly one of a kind! Love you Uncle Laverne and Ill see you in heaven!
Pam Williams
Family
May 13, 2020
Tara was my best friend in elementary school and we remain friends to this day. This man welcomed me into his home at a very troubled time in my youth. I was unaccustomed to the consistency and kindness he brought to the household. I got to see firsthand his devotion and love for his family, his sensitivity as a person, and his generosity toward others. His loss is a great blow to those who loved him and I am so sorry for their pain and so grateful to have had the honor of knowing him and being guided by him at such an impressionable age.
Mary Jacobson
Friend
May 13, 2020
Vern , I will miss your kind voice, Your great stories. And how you and CAROLYN treated me like family invited me to every family function ,and loved me with open arms! It was so inspiring to see how devoted you and Carolyn were together. My life is truly blessed for knowing you ,Carolyn , Tara , Blake , Carlen and Evann. And your loss , will be felt forever . You Were a great husband ,father, and grandfather❤ you will be missed !
Marsha
Friend
May 13, 2020
Laverne Dad Opa was the best father and grandfather anyone could ever have! Great person. Luv ya Dad
Blake Billinger
Son
