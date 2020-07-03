1/1
LaVerne "Mimi" Ontell
LaVerne "Mimi" Ontell

Louisville - 93, passed away peacefully July 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Milton "Jerry" Ontell. Mimi loved to play Mahjong and cards with her friends. She was an avid golfer, playing every hole with her "Big Bertha" club. She was beautiful, kind and caring. Everyone that knew her loved her immediately. She was a member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun for over 70 years. Always giving of herself, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Home of the Innocents and Jefferson St. Mission.

She is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Sam) Gordon; her grandchildren, Kim (Stuart) Frankenthal, Hillary Gordon (Alex Smoler), and Lyle (Tracy) Gordon; her great-grandchildren: Seth (Andi), Jeremy (Jenna), Andrew Frankenthal, Avi, Penina and Yael Smoler & Zach Gordon; her great-great granddaughters, Rowan and Scout Frankenthal.

Graveside services will be private at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Donations may be made to the JCC's Senior Nutrition Program or the donor's favorite charity.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
