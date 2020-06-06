LaVerne "Mumpsy" Pulliam
LaVerne "Mumpsy" Pulliam

Louisville - Pulliam, LaVerne "Mumpsy", 90, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.

LaVerne was a retired mailroom clerk with S & T Hardware and was a member of Portland Ave. Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter West and Maude Payne; her companion, R.L. Thomas.

She is survived by her daughter, Judith Ann Ritchie (Tony); sons, Ronald Lee Pulliam (Donna), Donald Ray Pulliam (Linda), and Bobby Pittman; grandchildren, Lisa Campbell, LeeAnn Hoskins, Bobby Ritchie, Cara Lee Grant, Jordan Durbin and 9 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral services will be 12P.M. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street, with burial in Portland Cemetery. Visitation will be 12P.M. to 8P.M. Monday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Portland Ave. Presbyterian Church, 3201 Portland Ave. Louisville, Ky. 40212






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons
JUN
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Ratterman & Sons
2114 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

