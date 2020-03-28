Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
LaVerne Rateau

LaVerne Rateau Obituary
LaVerne Rateau

Louisville - Entered into rest on Friday, March 27th.

She was a homemaker and a member of Mary Queen of Peace.

Mrs. Rateau was preceded in rest by her husband, Judd Rateau; and a brother, Richard "Bud" Ammon.

She is survived by a son, Mark Rateau; two daughters, Sherry Busch and Becky Schagene (Terry); five grandchildren, Danielle, Jared, Jonathan, Julian and Jeremy; and two great-grandchildren, Frances and Madeleine.

Her services will be private as set forth by government guidelines.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
