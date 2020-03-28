|
LaVerne Rateau
Louisville - Entered into rest on Friday, March 27th.
She was a homemaker and a member of Mary Queen of Peace.
Mrs. Rateau was preceded in rest by her husband, Judd Rateau; and a brother, Richard "Bud" Ammon.
She is survived by a son, Mark Rateau; two daughters, Sherry Busch and Becky Schagene (Terry); five grandchildren, Danielle, Jared, Jonathan, Julian and Jeremy; and two great-grandchildren, Frances and Madeleine.
Her services will be private as set forth by government guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020