Laverne Skaggs
84, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, she was the former Laverne Rogers of Hodgenville, KY.
Her passion was walking, helping her beloved neighbors, and making homemade cards for everyone, including former Presidents. Her favorite saying was, "Watch your mailbox."
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H, Skaggs, son, Michael D. Skaggs & grandson Kenny W. Skaggs.
Survivors include 1 son Randall W. Skaggs (Norma). Sisters, Judy O'Nan (Dennis) & Bonnie Watters.
3 Grandchildren Keith Skaggs (Heather), Kent Skaggs (Teresa) & Christy Brown (Tim) and several great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 12:00-2:30 PM at The Jeffersonian (formerly the Community Center) 10617 Taylorsville Road Jeffersontown, KY.
The family asks in place of flowers, to please send donations to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901.
84, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, she was the former Laverne Rogers of Hodgenville, KY.
Her passion was walking, helping her beloved neighbors, and making homemade cards for everyone, including former Presidents. Her favorite saying was, "Watch your mailbox."
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H, Skaggs, son, Michael D. Skaggs & grandson Kenny W. Skaggs.
Survivors include 1 son Randall W. Skaggs (Norma). Sisters, Judy O'Nan (Dennis) & Bonnie Watters.
3 Grandchildren Keith Skaggs (Heather), Kent Skaggs (Teresa) & Christy Brown (Tim) and several great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 12:00-2:30 PM at The Jeffersonian (formerly the Community Center) 10617 Taylorsville Road Jeffersontown, KY.
The family asks in place of flowers, to please send donations to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.