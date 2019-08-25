Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrods Creek Baptist Church
7610 Upper River Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Syndor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne Syndor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne Syndor Obituary
Laverne Syndor

Louisville - 60, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.

She was a member of Harrods Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived her husband, Maurice Sydnor ; children, Damon and Demetrius M. Sheckles, Damon L. Sydnor and Damika Gray (Troy); 26 grandchildren; mother, Lacy Sheckles; 6 sisters; 4 brothers, a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 6pm-9pm Monday, August 26, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11:30am Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Harrods Creek Baptist Church, 7610 Upper River Rd, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now