Laverne Syndor
Louisville - 60, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.
She was a member of Harrods Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived her husband, Maurice Sydnor ; children, Damon and Demetrius M. Sheckles, Damon L. Sydnor and Damika Gray (Troy); 26 grandchildren; mother, Lacy Sheckles; 6 sisters; 4 brothers, a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 6pm-9pm Monday, August 26, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11:30am Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Harrods Creek Baptist Church, 7610 Upper River Rd, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019