Laverne Washington
Louisville - 68, passed away on October 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy, Sr. and Mary Washington; and brother, Leroy Washington, Jr. She is survived by her children Lafonda Washington and Richard Washington, Jr. (Christy); siblings, Ronald, Kenneth, Charles, Lawerence, Diana, Mary, James, Frances, Carl, Michael, Dorothy, Willanta, and Sandra Washington; five grandchildren, Myesha, Destiny, Paige, Richard, Jr., and Ryanne Washington; and one great-grandchild, Jace Anderson. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall, 5301 Garden Green Way. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019