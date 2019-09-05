|
|
Lavonia R. Blankenbaker
Pekin - Mrs. Lavonia Rose Blankenbaker, age 86, of Pekin, passed away Wednesday, September 4 at Northwood Retirement Facility in Salem.
Mrs. Blankenbaker was born December 5, 1932 in Jeffersonville, Indiana the daughter of Leo and Myrtle Taylor Hooker. She was a member of the Pekin Church of Christ, and a former Pekin Betterment Committee member. She was retired from Washington County Memorial Hospital in the dietary department and was a retired medical assistant for Drs. Rudolph and Maria Boha.
On August 30, 1952 she married Julius L. Blankenbaker, he preceded her in death on June 2, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two daughters: Lisa Lyles (Mark) of Salem, and Janet Irene Farnsley (Tommy) of Pekin, a half-brother: Thomas Hooker (Debra) of Wilsonville, Oregon, one granddaughter: Angie Rose, and two great-grandchildren: Landon and Jonathan Rose.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 1:00 P.M. at Weathers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. and Monday from 9AM- until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019