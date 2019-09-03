|
Lavonna "Bonnie" Knight Huddleston
Elizabethtown - Lavonna "Bonnie" Knight Huddleston, 78 of Elizabethtown, KY, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Falling Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Porter and Daisy Jane Jenkins Knight; one brother, Roger Dale Knight; and one sister, Golda Jane Miniard.
Surviving her are four brothers, Joseph Thomas, Walter Burton, Donald Ray, and Johnnie Darrell Knight; and three sisters, Patsy Darlene Mahoney, Betty Joyce Sheroan, and Shirley Gale Ogden.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of the funeral at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 7, 2019
at Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Junior Shirley, Bro. Adam Jenkins, Bro. Rocky Morrison, and Bro. Charles Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
PLEASE, no flowers. If you want to contribute something, her request was that you help someone in need, or make contributions to either Warm Blessings, Inc., P.O. BOX 2384, Elizabethtown, KY 42702 or PAWS Shelter Foundation, Inc., P.O. BOX 1116, Elizabethtown, KY 42702 or Hosparus.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019