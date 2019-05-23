|
|
Lavonne R. White
Louisville - 41, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was a former employee of Aetna, the Louisville Metro Public Health Department, and Norton Hospital. She was an officer of Dear JCPS and served on their racial equity team. She was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church and she formerly taught at Spalding University.
She is survived by her children: Rassan "RJ" Walker, Darian White. Her father: Michael (Norma) Board. Brothers: Yakie Armstrong, Rodshina Armstrong, Garron Board, Byron Board. Sisters: Tasha Lewis, Andrea Clay.
Visitation with friends and family will be 10-12 Noon Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, 6800 Hurstbourne Parkway. Funeral Service will be 12 Noon Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. G.C. Williams Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019