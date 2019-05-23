Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burnett Avenue Baptist Church
6800 Hurstbourne Parkway
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Burnett Avenue Baptist Church
6800 Hurstbourne Parkway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavonne White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavonne R. White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lavonne R. White Obituary
Lavonne R. White

Louisville - 41, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was a former employee of Aetna, the Louisville Metro Public Health Department, and Norton Hospital. She was an officer of Dear JCPS and served on their racial equity team. She was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church and she formerly taught at Spalding University.

She is survived by her children: Rassan "RJ" Walker, Darian White. Her father: Michael (Norma) Board. Brothers: Yakie Armstrong, Rodshina Armstrong, Garron Board, Byron Board. Sisters: Tasha Lewis, Andrea Clay.

Visitation with friends and family will be 10-12 Noon Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, 6800 Hurstbourne Parkway. Funeral Service will be 12 Noon Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. G.C. Williams Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now