Lawerence R. Mudd Obituary
Lawerence R. Mudd

Louisville - 60, passed away at his home on Monday, August 19.

He was born April 24, 1959 in Bardstown, Kentucky to Robert Leslie Mudd and Marvel Maxine Youtsey Mudd, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Mudd; brothers, Jerry Randy (Gina), Ronnie (Selenea) and Mike (Christina) Mudd; sisters, Kay Mudd and Dee Mudd Yelton (Jim); his dear friend Barbara Livingston and many nieces and nephews.

Larry has chosen cremation by Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels on Cane Run Road. His friends will celebrate his death at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
