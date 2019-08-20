|
Lawrence A. "Larry" Huber
Louisville - Lawrence A. Huber, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was born April 15,1944 in Louisville to Edward Simmons Huber and Nellie Zanone Huber.
Larry was a 1962 graduate of Trinity High School and graduated from Bellarmine University where he received his master's degree. He was the Chief Financial Officer for the Regional Airport Authority until his retirement in November 2007. Larry previously was the Director of World Capitol for Kentucky Fried Chicken.
He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran having served two tours in Vietnam and was a 2019 Inductee to the Kentucky Veteran's Hall of Fame. Larry was director of Marine Ops for Thunder Over Louisville and coached grade school football at St. Martha, enjoying both for over 25 years.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded by his brother, John Dennis Huber.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Fitzgerald Huber; children,, Stephanie Lynn Hall (Lee), Courtney Elise Ward and Nathan (Erin) Huber; grandchildren, Pearce and Robert Hall; Ellen, Samuel and Madeline Ward; Marie, Molly and John Huber and a sister, Linda Gallant (Richard "Dick").
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, " in St. Matthews".
Memorial contributions may be made to Life Adventure Center for Veterans Programs or Priests for Life.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019