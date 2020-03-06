|
|
Lawrence Baize Jr.
Louisville - Lawrence Baize Jr., 95, passed away at his home March 6, 2020.
"Olditis finally got me."
Lawrence was an Army Veteran who served during WWII.
He was a Mason at lodge #951.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Juanita Baize.
He is survived by his wife, Lois June Baize; his children, Belinda Brown, James Richard "Rick" Houston (Elaine), Tony Baize (Vicki), David Allen Baize (Mary), Debbie Jean Diehlman (Mike); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Service will be Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.
Visitation will be Monday March 9, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Burial will follow services at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020