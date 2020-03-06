Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Lawrence Baize Jr. Obituary
Lawrence Baize Jr.

Louisville - Lawrence Baize Jr., 95, passed away at his home March 6, 2020.

"Olditis finally got me."

Lawrence was an Army Veteran who served during WWII.

He was a Mason at lodge #951.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Juanita Baize.

He is survived by his wife, Lois June Baize; his children, Belinda Brown, James Richard "Rick" Houston (Elaine), Tony Baize (Vicki), David Allen Baize (Mary), Debbie Jean Diehlman (Mike); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Service will be Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.

Visitation will be Monday March 9, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.

Burial will follow services at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
