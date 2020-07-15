Lawrence Cooper, Sr.Louisville - 79, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.He was a faithful member of Word of Faith Church of Deliverance, and retired from TARC after 29 years of service where he received the 15 years of safe driving award.Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Cooper.He is survived by his children, Dana Cunningham (William), Lawrence Cooper, Jr., Stefoign Cooper; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; aunt, Celestine Williams, and a host of cousins and friends, and special caregiver, Barbara Cooper.Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral to follow at 11am. Burial: Louisville Cemetery.