Lawrence Cooper Sr.
Lawrence Cooper, Sr.

Louisville - 79, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

He was a faithful member of Word of Faith Church of Deliverance, and retired from TARC after 29 years of service where he received the 15 years of safe driving award.

Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Cooper.

He is survived by his children, Dana Cunningham (William), Lawrence Cooper, Jr., Stefoign Cooper; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; aunt, Celestine Williams, and a host of cousins and friends, and special caregiver, Barbara Cooper.

Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral to follow at 11am. Burial: Louisville Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
JUL
18
Funeral
11:00 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
