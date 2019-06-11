|
|
Lawrence Edward Davis
Louisville - died Thursday,June 6,2019. He is survived by his wife Jessie of 45 years, brothers, Robert Davis, Anthony Bell (deceased), sister, Janice Bell,daughters Latoscia Mason, Shuvon (Marquis) Ray, loving grandchildren,nieces,nephews and extended family. Lawrence was known to many as "Uncle Larry" and was a loving father, husband,grandfather, and friend to everyone. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at First Samuel Baptist Church, 619 S.16th St. on Thursday, June 13th.Funeral services will follow at 11:00. Services entrusted to George R Mason Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019