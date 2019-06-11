Services
George R Mason Funeral Home
977 S Preston St
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-1963
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Samuel Baptist Church
619 S.16th St.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Samuel Baptist Church
619 S.16th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Edward Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Edward Davis Obituary
Lawrence Edward Davis

Louisville - died Thursday,June 6,2019. He is survived by his wife Jessie of 45 years, brothers, Robert Davis, Anthony Bell (deceased), sister, Janice Bell,daughters Latoscia Mason, Shuvon (Marquis) Ray, loving grandchildren,nieces,nephews and extended family. Lawrence was known to many as "Uncle Larry" and was a loving father, husband,grandfather, and friend to everyone. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at First Samuel Baptist Church, 619 S.16th St. on Thursday, June 13th.Funeral services will follow at 11:00. Services entrusted to George R Mason Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now