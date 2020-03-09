|
|
Lawrence Edward Martin, Jr.
Louisville - Lawrence Edward Martin, Jr., 88, entered Eternal Life Friday, March 6, 2020.
Ed was born in Whitesville, Kentucky to the late Lawrence Edward Sr. and Beulah M. Martin. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Boat Club, Church of the Ascension, and a University of Kentucky graduate. He served his country faithfully in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Willard and Randall Martin; and grandson, Logan Spears.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Ann Williams Martin; children, Marla Spears (Ron), Mark E. Martin (Donna), and Wendy Haas (David); grandchildren, Taylor Saylor (Jacob), Molly Spears, Blake Martin (fiancée, Shannon Keene), and Mary Martin; sister, Dorothy Higdon (Herman); and brother, Norman Martin (Connie).
Memorial visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Church of the Ascension, with a scattering of his ashes to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Xavier Foundation in memory of Logan Martin Spears '11 or Honor Flight Bluegrass. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2020