Lawrence Eugene "Skippy" Dietrich
Louisville - Lawrence Eugene "Skippy" Dietrich, 68, passed away at his home.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Letts (John); niece, Laura Knight; nephew, Donnie Letts; 6 great nieces and nephews; and one great great niece.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Evenell Geary Miller and Arthur Lee Dietrich Jr.
Skippy worked and retired from Warren Electric.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, from 4 to 8 PM at the Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. A service will take place on Monday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Skippy will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Skippy's honor to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019