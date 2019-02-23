Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Lawrence Dietrich
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Lawrence Eugene "Skippy" Dietrich


1950 - 2019
Lawrence Eugene "Skippy" Dietrich Obituary
Lawrence Eugene "Skippy" Dietrich

Louisville - Lawrence Eugene "Skippy" Dietrich, 68, passed away at his home.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Letts (John); niece, Laura Knight; nephew, Donnie Letts; 6 great nieces and nephews; and one great great niece.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, Evenell Geary Miller and Arthur Lee Dietrich Jr.

Skippy worked and retired from Warren Electric.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, from 4 to 8 PM at the Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. A service will take place on Monday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Skippy will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Skippy's honor to .

Please visit www.archlheadycralle.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
