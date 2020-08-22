1/1
Lawrence Francis Butler
1948 - 2020
Louisville - Lawrence Francis Butler, 71, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Larry was born on October 5th, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Walter F. Butler and Dorothy Base Butler, and his Step Mother, the late Dorothy Gaupin Butler. Larry was a Graduate of Sullivan College and he also proudly served his country with the United States Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Ulysses S. Grant. With his crew, they had the great opportunity to cross the top of the world by crossing the Arctic Circle in the Spring of 1972. He retired from Bellsouth after many dedicated years with the company as an Analyst. An avid fisherman of all waters throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, and including some ventures to the salt waters of the Gulf Coast and trekking north to the cold waters of Canada. While a true sportsman of the outdoors, his passion for Baseball led to many memorable years of coaching girl's softball and boys baseball. While coaching, he had led the St. Martha's boy's baseball team to become State Champs in 1988. Through the love of the outdoors and all sports, Larry had touched so many lives and left an everlasting impact for all to carry forward.

He is survived by his Bride of 50 years, Joan Q. Butler, daughter, Laura A. Butler, son, Lawrence (Sonny) F. Butler II (wife, Kelly), and daughter, Catherine (Katie) E. Butler; brother David (Diane) Butler, sister, Barbara (Arthur) Harbolt, and sister, Mally Brown; Grandchildren, Trent, Dallas and Marlayna Butler; 11 nieces and nephews, and 15 great nieces and nephews.

A Service was held for Larry at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home for the Family along with burial that took place at Calvery Cemetery this past Wednesday, August 19th.

In leu of flowers, Larry would appreciate any donations to be made to the University of Kentucky Diabetes Research Center and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
