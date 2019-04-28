Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
1951 - 2019
Lawrence Haney Obituary
Lawrence Haney

Louisville - Lawrence Haney, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Lawrence was an HVAC Technician. He proudly served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran.

He was born on January 12, 1951 in Vicco, Kentucky to Lewis and Callie (Sumner) Haney. He is preceded in death by his parents and 6 brothers and sisters.

Lawrence is survived by his wife Marilee Johnston, son, James (Jennifer) Haney, daughters, Melissa (Chad) Borchers, Stacy Webber, Ashley (John) Reading, Jennifer Johnston, Brittany Sturgeon, and Christina Johnston. Lawrence also leaves behind his cherished 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He also is survived by 4 sisters, 2 brothers, and a host of extended family.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Lawrence's memory be made to VFW.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
