Serenity Funerals and Crematory
4170 E. Admiral Place
Tulsa, OK 74115
918-292-8411
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Fireside Room at Southeast Christian Church
920 Blankenbaker Pkwy
Louisville, KY
Lawrence Harter (Larry) Todd

Lawrence (Larry) Harter Todd

Tulsa, OK - Lawrence (Larry) Harter Todd, 78, beloved husband, brother, father, uncle and teacher of Tulsa, Oklahoma (formerly of Louisville, Kentucky) passed away on October 10, 2019.

A memorial service will be held from 10:30am to 12:30pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Fireside Room at Southeast Christian Church (920 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40243). Please visit online at Larry-Todd.forevermissed.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
