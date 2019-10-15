|
|
Lawrence (Larry) Harter Todd
Tulsa, OK - Lawrence (Larry) Harter Todd, 78, beloved husband, brother, father, uncle and teacher of Tulsa, Oklahoma (formerly of Louisville, Kentucky) passed away on October 10, 2019.
A memorial service will be held from 10:30am to 12:30pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Fireside Room at Southeast Christian Church (920 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40243). Please visit online at Larry-Todd.forevermissed.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019