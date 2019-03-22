Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
Henryville, KY
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Adams Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
Henryville, KY
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Henryville, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Henryville, KY
Lawrence Herbert Yochum

Lawrence Herbert Yochum Obituary
Lawrence Herbert Yochum

Henryville - Lawrence Herbert Yochum, 88, of Henryville, IN, passed away at 7:34 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Henryville, with burial to follow at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Cemetery where a Military graveside services will be conducted by the Sellersburg American Legion.

visitation Friday, 4- 8 with a Rosary service at 7:30 PM at Adams Family Funeral Homes and Crematory in Henryville and after 9:00 AM on Saturday until the service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. www.AdamsFuneralHomeonline.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
