Lawrence Herbert Yochum
Henryville - Lawrence Herbert Yochum, 88, of Henryville, IN, passed away at 7:34 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Henryville, with burial to follow at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Cemetery where a Military graveside services will be conducted by the Sellersburg American Legion.
visitation Friday, 4- 8 with a Rosary service at 7:30 PM at Adams Family Funeral Homes and Crematory in Henryville and after 9:00 AM on Saturday until the service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. www.AdamsFuneralHomeonline.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019