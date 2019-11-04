|
|
Lawrence "Larry" J. Biven
Louisville - Lawrence "Larry" J. Biven, 77, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
Larry was a 30-year driver with Kroger, and later in his retirement a driver with Funeral Auto. He was a permanent deacon, serving throughout the Archdiocese of Louisville. He was a graduate of DeSales High School, class of 1960 and attended Bellarmine University. Larry also proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Beth in May, 2019 and infant daughters, Mary Ann, and Margaret Biven; parents, Leo J. and Ann M. Biven.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl McKnight Biven; daughter, Elizabeth M. Biven; granddaughter, Rita Beatrice Biven; sisters, Jane Ballard, Sally Jackson and Christy Lewis; aunt, Sr. Antonine Biven, OSU, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to life-long family friend, Father Bill Fichteman, for his guidance and comfort to Larry over the past months.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 9 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1960 Bardstown Road with a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi School and Hildegard House. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019