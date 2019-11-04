Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1960 Bardstown Road
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1960 Bardstown Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Biven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence J. "Larry" Biven

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence J. "Larry" Biven Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" J. Biven

Louisville - Lawrence "Larry" J. Biven, 77, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.

Larry was a 30-year driver with Kroger, and later in his retirement a driver with Funeral Auto. He was a permanent deacon, serving throughout the Archdiocese of Louisville. He was a graduate of DeSales High School, class of 1960 and attended Bellarmine University. Larry also proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Beth in May, 2019 and infant daughters, Mary Ann, and Margaret Biven; parents, Leo J. and Ann M. Biven.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl McKnight Biven; daughter, Elizabeth M. Biven; granddaughter, Rita Beatrice Biven; sisters, Jane Ballard, Sally Jackson and Christy Lewis; aunt, Sr. Antonine Biven, OSU, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to life-long family friend, Father Bill Fichteman, for his guidance and comfort to Larry over the past months.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 9 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1960 Bardstown Road with a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi School and Hildegard House. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now