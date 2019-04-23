Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
For more information about
Lawrence Doninger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Michael Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Doninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence J. "Larry" Doninger


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence J. "Larry" Doninger Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" J Doninger

- - Doninger, Lawrence "Larry" J, 62, passed away peacefully at his home on April 19, 2019.

Left to cherish the memory of his gentle spirit, his wife Kathy (Bugg), two sons Ben Doninger (Sara), Nate Doninger, his mother Mary Virginia "Ginny" Doninger Henry, two sisters Judie Mayer (Charlie) and Donna Dant (Dan) , one brother Greg Doninger (Julie), one sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Doninger Francisco, one stepdaughter Brianne Shartzer (Bryan), one stepson, Phillip West, and 3 stepgrandchildren Cole, Callie, and Crew Shartzer, Stephanie Doninger, the mother of his children, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Francis A. Doninger, Sr. and his brother Frank Doninger, Jr.

Larry, a Catholic by faith, was a 1974 St. X graduate and attended WKU and U of L. He worked in the grocery industry for most of his life, most notably at Winn Dixie, where he served as store manager. In 1992, Larry was inducted into the Louisville Amateur Softball Hall of Fame.

Visitation: 2-8 pm Tuesday. Funeral: 10 am Wednesday. Bosse Funeral Home. Burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or of Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now