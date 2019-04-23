|
Lawrence "Larry" J Doninger
- - Doninger, Lawrence "Larry" J, 62, passed away peacefully at his home on April 19, 2019.
Left to cherish the memory of his gentle spirit, his wife Kathy (Bugg), two sons Ben Doninger (Sara), Nate Doninger, his mother Mary Virginia "Ginny" Doninger Henry, two sisters Judie Mayer (Charlie) and Donna Dant (Dan) , one brother Greg Doninger (Julie), one sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Doninger Francisco, one stepdaughter Brianne Shartzer (Bryan), one stepson, Phillip West, and 3 stepgrandchildren Cole, Callie, and Crew Shartzer, Stephanie Doninger, the mother of his children, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Francis A. Doninger, Sr. and his brother Frank Doninger, Jr.
Larry, a Catholic by faith, was a 1974 St. X graduate and attended WKU and U of L. He worked in the grocery industry for most of his life, most notably at Winn Dixie, where he served as store manager. In 1992, Larry was inducted into the Louisville Amateur Softball Hall of Fame.
Visitation: 2-8 pm Tuesday. Funeral: 10 am Wednesday. Bosse Funeral Home. Burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or of Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019