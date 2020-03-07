|
|
Lawrence Joseph Leis
Louisville - LEIS, LAWRENCE JOSEPH, of Louisville, KY entered into his Heavenly Reward on Wednesday, March 4th, in Cape Coral, FL.
Larry was the loving husband of 54 years to Bettye M. Leis, who preceded him by 9 years. He was the father of Susan, Marc (Yumiko), and Jay (Ana Maria) and beloved grandfather of Joseph, Joy (Nick), Nicolas, and Benjamin. He is also survived by his brother Tom (Sandy), and many family and friends who love him.
Larry started his career in architecture at the firm of the Louis & Henry Group in 1960 and worked his way up to be a Partner, President, and Owner of one of the largest architecture firms in Kentucky. He also served many years in the Kentucky American Institute of Architects (KAIA) including as President. In the American Institute of Architects (AIA), he was inducted into the highest level, the AIA College of Fellows and then became FAIA Chancellor in 2004-5 to give awards to young architects all over the world.
His body of work was a large one centered mainly in Kentucky and included several international projects. Some of his designs were the addition to the Louisville Free Public Library downtown, the Hall of Justice, the WHAS building, the Louisville Science Center, the H & B Bat Museum. He also won an AIA National Design Award for the Natural History Museum. School projects included buildings on the campuses of U of L, the Presbyterian Seminary, the Baptist Seminary, EKU, and Berea College. A community favorite was the beautiful "Merry-go-round" St. Mathew's Episcopal Church.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Larry loved well. He loved his wife Bettye, his 3 kids, his 2 daughters-in-love, his 4 grandchildren and his many friends and he was well-loved in return. He also loved his Lord Jesus - though a life-long believer, he re-dedicated his life to Christ and was baptized at the age of 80 at Southeast Christian Church Indiana. He served for many years on the Board of the Salvation Army of Louisville. He also enjoyed his new church, Cape Coral Christian in Florida and was making friends there.
His Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville with a graveside service following at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, March 13 from 3-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 14 from 9-11 a.m. at Highlands Funeral Home. Please come and celebrate his life with each other and share memories of a life well lived.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salvation Army of Louisville or to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020