Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Louisville - Lawrence "Larry" Koellner, age 67, passed away April 7, 2020.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Agnes Koellner. Here to carry out Larry's memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Darlene Koellner; his children: Kenny Koellner (Roseanne), Brian Koellner, Amy Goldberg (Gabe); step children: C.W. Harrison (Phyllis), Brent Harrison (Vicki), Michaele Roy (Troy), Lisa Harrison Rogers (Paul); his brother Allen Koellner (Sandie) and his sister Laura Caummisar (Bob); grandchildren Griffin, Julia, Taylor, Grayson, Rileigh, Drew, Luke, Caitlin, Bella; and one great-grandson.

Larry was an active member of Southeast Christian Church and will always be remembered for his love of helping other people. He retired from Ford Motor Company and was an avid golfer.

Due to COVID-19 all services will be private for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to of Kentucky, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
