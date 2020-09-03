Lawrence M. Kozlove
Louisville - Lawrence M. Kozlove 75, died September 2, 2020 in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on August 31, 1945 to the late Milton and Jean Rose. As the first graduating class of Seneca High School, he won state in swimming the butterfly. He was a graduate of University of Louisville. Later he became known as "The greatest bridge player Louisville has seen" as he was a world champion player, winning the World Series of Poker and the World Poker Tour.
As part of the US Army, Larry served in Vietnam during the war. Upon his return, his career in banking started at Citizen Fidelity, later with Bank of Louisville and retiring with Republic Bank. He was a member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun, and gave of his time as board member to many organizations including Kidney Disease Program Inc., The Easter Seals, The Heart Association
and The Healing Place.
Larry is survived by his wife of 38 years Ellen; his beloved son Philip (Meg), his sister Elaine Berman (Ron) of Mobile, Alabama and his extended family.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery on Friday, September 4, 2020. Attendees are required to wear face masks and social distance.
Memorial donations to donor's favorite charity are appreciated.