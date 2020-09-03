1/1
Lawrence M. Kozlove
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence M. Kozlove

Louisville - Lawrence M. Kozlove 75, died September 2, 2020 in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on August 31, 1945 to the late Milton and Jean Rose. As the first graduating class of Seneca High School, he won state in swimming the butterfly. He was a graduate of University of Louisville. Later he became known as "The greatest bridge player Louisville has seen" as he was a world champion player, winning the World Series of Poker and the World Poker Tour.

As part of the US Army, Larry served in Vietnam during the war. Upon his return, his career in banking started at Citizen Fidelity, later with Bank of Louisville and retiring with Republic Bank. He was a member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun, and gave of his time as board member to many organizations including Kidney Disease Program Inc., The Easter Seals, The Heart Association and The Healing Place.

Larry is survived by his wife of 38 years Ellen; his beloved son Philip (Meg), his sister Elaine Berman (Ron) of Mobile, Alabama and his extended family.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery on Friday, September 4, 2020. Attendees are required to wear face masks and social distance.

Memorial donations to donor's favorite charity are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Adath Jeshurun Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved