Lawrence Miles "Skip" Ford
Louisville - Lawrence Miles Ford, Jr. (Skip) died peacefully at home on August 21, 2020.
He was born on April 1, 1939 in Louisville where he lived his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Miles Ford, Sr. and Dorothy Helen Langley Ford, and his childhood sweetheart, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Brumley to whom he was married for 40 years.
Skip was a proud graduate of Campbellsville University, Class of 1958, and the University of Louisville with a B.A. in 1961. Skip's first career was teaching in the Bullitt County School System. He next began a 44-year career with Loevenhart's Clothing Store. At the age of 67, he entered a CPE Unit for Chaplaincy training followed by service as a volunteer chaplain at the University of Louisville Hospital and as an Ombudsman.
After his wife Ruthie died in 1999, Skip met and married another great love, Diane. They were blessed with 14 years of love and happiness.
Skip's life was marked by deep and meaningful relationships. He was a member of St. Matthew's Baptist Church for 40 years, serving in many roles including Deacon Chair, young adult teacher, devotional writer, and a loyal friend to all. He participated in a Spiritual Formation Group for 25 years, along with five sacred companions who studied together weekly.
Skip lived out his calling to ministry through personal giving. His life was filled by forming relationships with countless people in the ministry of caregiver. He could always be counted on to give wise advice and spiritual encouragement. He was a true friend to many.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; his stepdaughters Jennifer Gibbs (Tim); and Amy Swindle (Patrick) and their daughters Alexandria and Cassandra Swindle. His sister, Linda Salmon (Bruce); his nephew, Marc Salmon (Stacey Grumet), his great-niece Ford Salmon; and his niece
Amy Salmon.
Skip loved his family, his friends, his professions, his church, and above all his Lord.
Thanks be to God!
A memorial service to celebrate Skip's life will be held virtually in the near future.
Donations to St. Matthew Baptist Church or to Hosparus of Louisville.
Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadywestport.com