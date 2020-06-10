Lawrence Ray Routt
Louisville - Lawrence Ray Routt, 91, of Louisville, KY, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Larry was born in Louisville to the late Laura and Roosevelt Routt on June 17, 1928. He was a graduate of Louisville Male High School and attended the University of Louisville, where he met his wife Jeannine (Rine). They were married on July 23, 1949. Together they lived in Louisville, KY; Columbia, MO; and Cincinnati, OH. A lifelong salesman, he founded Sentry Security Doors and Windows in Cincinnati, OH, where he was president until his retirement. He was a dedicated cyclist and was instrumental in the resurgence of the Louisville Wheelmen in the 1960s. He qualified for the Olympic time trials in cycling in the late 1960s. Larry played trombone in several dance bands around the Louisville area, including the Don Krekel Orchestra and the Wednesday Night Band. His encyclopedic knowledge of big band and jazz led to a stint as a radio DJ at WOBO in Cincinnati. He was an original member of Buechel United Methodist Church, and most recently a member of Westport Road Baptist Church. A gregarious man, Larry made friends easily and had friends around the world. He was well loved for his Santa appearances. Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Jeannine. He is survived by his children, Gloria Beswick, Alan Routt, Judy McCray (Dan), and Doug (Julie); grandchildren, Melissa Fette (Patrick), Kyle Beswick, Chris McCray, Andrew Routt (Kelly), Lisa Routt, Austin Routt, Emily Routt and Shelby Routt; two great grandchildren, Jackson and Laura; and his sister Emma Howard Russell.
A private service will be held on June 12, 2020 with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society: donate3.cancer.org or the University of Louisville Jazz Studies program.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.