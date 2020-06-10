Lawrence Ray Routt
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Ray Routt

Louisville - Lawrence Ray Routt, 91, of Louisville, KY, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Larry was born in Louisville to the late Laura and Roosevelt Routt on June 17, 1928. He was a graduate of Louisville Male High School and attended the University of Louisville, where he met his wife Jeannine (Rine). They were married on July 23, 1949. Together they lived in Louisville, KY; Columbia, MO; and Cincinnati, OH. A lifelong salesman, he founded Sentry Security Doors and Windows in Cincinnati, OH, where he was president until his retirement. He was a dedicated cyclist and was instrumental in the resurgence of the Louisville Wheelmen in the 1960s. He qualified for the Olympic time trials in cycling in the late 1960s. Larry played trombone in several dance bands around the Louisville area, including the Don Krekel Orchestra and the Wednesday Night Band. His encyclopedic knowledge of big band and jazz led to a stint as a radio DJ at WOBO in Cincinnati. He was an original member of Buechel United Methodist Church, and most recently a member of Westport Road Baptist Church. A gregarious man, Larry made friends easily and had friends around the world. He was well loved for his Santa appearances. Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Jeannine. He is survived by his children, Gloria Beswick, Alan Routt, Judy McCray (Dan), and Doug (Julie); grandchildren, Melissa Fette (Patrick), Kyle Beswick, Chris McCray, Andrew Routt (Kelly), Lisa Routt, Austin Routt, Emily Routt and Shelby Routt; two great grandchildren, Jackson and Laura; and his sister Emma Howard Russell.

A private service will be held on June 12, 2020 with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society: donate3.cancer.org or the University of Louisville Jazz Studies program.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved