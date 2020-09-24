1/
Lawrence Raymond "Larry" Bowles
{ "" }
Lawrence Raymond "Larry" Bowles

Louisville - 72, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

He served his country in the military, and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired from the Department of Defense after many years of service.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Mary Edith Moore; brothers, John Phillip Bowles (Nora) & Melvin Edward Bowles (Mary Anne); and several nieces and nephews.

The family is following Larry's wishes for cremation with a celebration of his life at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
