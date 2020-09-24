Lawrence Raymond "Larry" BowlesLouisville - 72, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.He served his country in the military, and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired from the Department of Defense after many years of service.Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Mary Edith Moore; brothers, John Phillip Bowles (Nora) & Melvin Edward Bowles (Mary Anne); and several nieces and nephews.The family is following Larry's wishes for cremation with a celebration of his life at a later date.