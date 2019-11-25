|
Lawrence Schaeffer Moxley
LOUISVILLE - 92, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.
He was a member of Cathedral of the Assumption, retired from Brown & Williamson and a U. S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Moxley; sons, Michael Moxley (Mary) of McLean, Virginia and Mark Moxley; daughter, Lisa Moxley of Los Angeles, Cailf., many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Friday, November 29, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Funeral: 10am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Cathedral of the Assumption, 443 So. 5th St, burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019