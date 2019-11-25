Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Assumption
443 So. 5th St.
Lawrence Schaeffer Moxley

Lawrence Schaeffer Moxley Obituary
Lawrence Schaeffer Moxley

LOUISVILLE - 92, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.

He was a member of Cathedral of the Assumption, retired from Brown & Williamson and a U. S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Moxley; sons, Michael Moxley (Mary) of McLean, Virginia and Mark Moxley; daughter, Lisa Moxley of Los Angeles, Cailf., many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Friday, November 29, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.

Funeral: 10am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Cathedral of the Assumption, 443 So. 5th St, burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
