Lawrence William (Willie) Ems
New Salisbury, IN - New Salisbury, IN: Lawrence William (Willie) Ems, age 68, passed away Sunday August 25, 2019 at his home. Willie was born June 21, 1951 in New Albany, IN to Lawrence Fisher Ems and Anna Robinson Ems.
He was a member of the Central Barren United Methodist Church. Willie was a graduate of the last class of Morgan Township High School, the class of 1969. He loved music and played in the MTHS band and the Ballyhoos, INC. Willie owned a local trucking company specializing primarily in hauling farm supplies and products. He enjoyed farming and driving a truck, as well as special hobbies of tractor pulling and drag-racing. He also loved animals, both pets and farm animals. He was a dedicated IU and NACAR Fan.
Willie is preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister Wilma Ann Ems.
Willie is survived by his wife Kristin (Troyer) Ems and his sister Tamie Lynn Ems both of New Salisbury, IN. Three stepdaughters: Jessica (Mark Murphy) Lehman of New Albany, IN, Susan (DJ McFadden) Lehman of Millersburg, OH, and Gretchen Lehman of Washington D.C. Seven-step grandchildren also survive.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Love Funeral Home in Palmyra with interment to follow in Central Barren Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at Love Funeral Home and Saturday August 31, 2019 from 9:00 am till time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions can be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children 520 West Chestnut Street Louisville, KY. 40202
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019