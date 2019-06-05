LB Bunch



Clarkville - LB Bunch, 81, of Clarksville, IN passed away June 3, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. A loving man, he always enjoyed boating and spending quality time with family and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 until 4 PM, and after 12 PM on Monday at the funeral home.



LB was born September 2, 1937 in Corbin, KY, to Clarence and Esther Bunch.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ina Elizabeth Bunch; parents, and daughter, Sharon Neal.



Survivors include his two sons, Terry Bunch (Lisa), and David Bunch (Katie); grandchildren: Ryan Neal (Svetlana), Erika Oldson (Chuck), Jonathan Neal, Tyler Neal (Jacqueline), Kristopher Bunch, and Rachel Devarenne (Nick); and several great grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Cancer Foundation https://www.kidneycancer.org. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.



Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019