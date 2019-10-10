|
LCDR Louis Ortega
Louisville - On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Lieutenant Commander Louis Ortega, USN, Ret., loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 72 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louis was born March 2, 1947 in McAllen, Texas, to Louis and Hazel Ortega. He graduated from pilot training in 1974 and worked as a naval aviator until his military retirement, after which he became a commercial pilot for UPS until retiring in 2015.
Louis was a devout Catholic and a born again Christian. He was a member of both Epiphany Catholic Church in Anchorage and Rock Church in Elizabethtown. His faith inspired him to volunteer at Home of the Innocents and the Ronald McDonald House as well as at numerous city soup kitchens. He was an avid aviator, motorcycle lover, and British sportscar enthusiast with a passion for military history.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Hazel, and by his brother Richard. He is survived by his loving wife Ana; his four children, Lisa, Jessica, Christopher, and Benjamin; his granddaughter, Mercy; and his brother, Michael.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
His funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Highland Vineyard Church 1649 Cowling Ave # 100, Louisville, KY 40205 with visitation starting at 10:00 am.
Burial will be held at a later date at New Albany National Cemetery (1943 Ekin Ave, New Albany, IN 47150).
The family requests that contributions in Louis's memory be made to the Home of the Innocents.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019