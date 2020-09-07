1/1
Lea Ann Ferring Kamer
Lea Ann Ferring Kamer

LaGrange - Lea Ann Ferring Kamer 59, of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

She was a member of Dover Baptist Church. Lea Ann was an office manager for Fox 41, 32 WLKY, WBKI, Baptist East Hospital and Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Jimmie and Charlotte Ann Ferring; nephew, Jay Baker.

Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Donald "Donnie" Kamer; children, Brian Turner (Michelle) and Jennifer Turner; grandchildren, Dallas Bell, Addy Turner and Gabe Turner; Sisters, Karen Ferring, Terri Turner (David) and Beth Welch (Bill).

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral home with visitation from 4-8 PM on Wednesday.

Memorials to Hosparus.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
