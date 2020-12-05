Leah Ray Huff
Louisville - Leah Ray Huff, 84, of Louisville, KY, formerly of Danville, KY, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Melbourne, FL.
Leah was born on August 20,1936 in Boyle County, KY as the first daughter of Cecil and Lola Webber. Her Daddy was a huge influence on her and encouraged her to always do her best musically and in all things. She was an accomplished musician (soloist, pianist and organist). She played piano/organ for most of her adult life at all churches she was a member of; she was a current member of First Baptist Church of Fisherville, KY. She became a Christian as a young girl, was actively involved in church both musically and in teaching and has always been strong in her faith.
She received two music scholarships from two out of state colleges but instead elected to attend Fugazzi Business College in Lexington, KY and perfected the art of "shorthand" and used it for her daily journals. She went on to retire as a Secretary from Olin Corp. aka ICI Americas, Inc. (located at the Army Ammunition Plant in Charlestown, IN) after 20+ years.
Her hobbies included: gardening, reading, oil painting, ceramics, creating stained glass artwork, scrapbooking, listening to all genres of music and last but not least, playing her piano...from classical, pop or religious, she could play anything you put in front of her and she was a great improviser! She always gave God the glory for her musical talents!
She is survived by three children, Cheryl Lyman (Joseph) of Melbourne, FL; Mark Steven Jones (Sarah) of Sellersburg, IN; Holly Bartelt (Jeffrey) of Stockton, IL; two brothers, Larry T. Webber of Lexington, KY and Clay Webber of Louisville, KY; two sisters, Bobbie Pitts of Martinsville, IN and Harriett Hollinger of Jacksonville, FL; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a son, Clayton Scott Jones; her husband, Leon Huff; her brother, Richard Webber; her sister Cecilia Kottkamp; and her parents Cecil and Lola Webber.
A private celebration of Life Service will be conducted in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home. Please join the family virtually with a Facebook Live service by logging into to Facebook and "liking" the funeral home page. The virtual service will begin on Friday, December 11th at 2pm. A private entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Mausoleum. Please visit us online at www.archlheadyresthaven.com
.