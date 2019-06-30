Services
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Leah Stark Hartman Smith

Leah Stark Hartman Smith Obituary
Leah Stark Hartman Smith

New Castle - age 96 of New Castle died Saturday, June 22, 2019. She is survived by her two children, David Crabtree Smith and Charlcye Smith Hawk, three grandsons, James Hartman Hawk, David Crabtree Smith, Jr. & Benjamin David Pryor Hawk and one nephew Edward Pryor Smith. Her three grandsons along with her five great grandsons will be her pallbearers at 1:00 p.m. at Prewitt Funeral Home on Main Street in New Castle, KY. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service commencing at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
